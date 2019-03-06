JIPMER MBBS Notification 2019 release date

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 06: The JIPMER MBBS Notification 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Reports suggest that the notification will be released today, March 06.

An official from the Institute said this year's entrance test for JIPMER MBBS admission will be held online in two shifts on June 2. The entrance examination will be held in morning and evening shifts. JIPMER expects as many as 2 lakh candidates to register for the online examination. He also said the number of registered candidates last year was 1,97,745, the official also said.

Last year the JIPMER Registration began on March 7 and ended on April 13. The entrance exam was held on June 3 and the results were declared in the second week of June. The notification once released will be available on jipmer.edu.in.