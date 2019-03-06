  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JIPMER MBBS Notification 2019 release date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The JIPMER MBBS Notification 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    JIPMER MBBS Notification 2019 release date

    Reports suggest that the notification will be released today, March 06.

    An official from the Institute said this year's entrance test for JIPMER MBBS admission will be held online in two shifts on June 2. The entrance examination will be held in morning and evening shifts. JIPMER expects as many as 2 lakh candidates to register for the online examination. He also said the number of registered candidates last year was 1,97,745, the official also said.

    Last year the JIPMER Registration began on March 7 and ended on April 13. The entrance exam was held on June 3 and the results were declared in the second week of June. The notification once released will be available on jipmer.edu.in.

    More jipmer NewsView All

    Read more about:

    jipmer notification

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue