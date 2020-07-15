YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JioMeet sees 5 million downloands within days of launch: Mukesh Ambani

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 15: Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said India's first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch.

    JioMeet sees 5 million downloands within days of launch: Mukesh Ambani

    Reliance Industries earlier this week launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling, which is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom.

    "Jio has developed complete 5G solution from scratch that will enable us to launch a world-class 5g service in India," announces RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

    Reliance is now net debt-free after Rs 1.69 lakh cr fund raising: Mukesh Ambani

      Moderna's Covid vaccine shows promise in early stage trials & more news | Oneindia News

      JioMeet video conferencing app is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and web. Addressing the company's 43rd annual general meeting, Ambani said JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads by users within days of its launch.

      According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, and meeting schedule feature, among others. But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours, and all meetings are encrypted and password-protected, the company said.

      More MUKESH AMBANI News

      Read more about:

      mukesh ambani jio

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue