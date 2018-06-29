Jio tops 4G download speed; Idea in upload speed in April 2018

New Delhi, Jun 29: Reliance Jio has topped the chart of fastest 4G telecom operators with an average peak download speed of 19 megabit per second (mbps) on its network while Idea Cellular registered highest upload speed in April, according to a Trai report.

Jio's national average of 4G download speed was more than double compared to its closest rival Bharti Airtel which recorded download speed of 9.3 mbps on similar parameters, according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal. Vodafone and Idea Cellular registered download speeds of 6.8 mbps and 6.5 mbps, respectively.

Aditya Birla group firm Idea, however, topped the chart in terms of 4G upload speed. The download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse Internet, access emails; and a good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos and any other file through email or social media applications.

Idea registered nationwide average peak upload speed of 6.3 mbps in April. It was followed by Vodafone which registered peak upload speed of 5.2 mbps, Jio 4.8 mbps and Airtel 3.8 mbps. Both Jio and Idea have continued to maintain their leadership in their respective segment since last several months. The average speed is computed by Trai based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

The month of April showed improvement in download speed of Jio which recorded decline in two consecutive months- February (17.9 mbps) and March (14.7 mbps) from peak speed of 21.3 mbps in January but recovered in April. Idea's upload speed has shown declining trend since last two months -- March and April.

PTI

