  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jio offers free broadband for new customers, double data for existing

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Reliance Jio on Monday said it will offer free broadband service to new customers and doubled data limit for all existing customers to support work from home in fight against coronavirus.

    Jio offers free broadband for new customers, double data for existing

    The company has also doubled data limits for top-up voucher and bundle-free calling minutes to non-Jio networks in these vouchers.

    "To ensure that everyone stays connected while at home, Jio will provide Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10 Mbps), wherever it is geographically feasible, without any service charges, for this (coronavirus) period," Reliance Industries Ltd said in a statement.

    JioFibre broadband customers are required to pay Rs 2,500 at the time of installation. Of which, Rs 1,500 is refundable at the time of surrendering the connection. "Jio will also provide home gateway routers with a minimum refundable deposit," the company said.

    The company has started offering double data across its 4G data add-on vouchers which will also bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers at no additional costs.

    "As its ongoing commitment, Jio is ensuring that its mobility services are up and running at all times with the deployment of essential teams on rotation round the clock across the country," the statement said. State-owned telecom companies BSNL and MTNL took lead last week to announce free broadband plans and additional data for their customers to support work from home.

    More RELIANCE News

    Read more about:

    reliance jio

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X