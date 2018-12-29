Jio 'Happy New Year' offer gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 recharge: How to avail

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 29: As the year comes to a close, Reliance Jio has announced a 'Happy New Year offer', wherein customers who recharge their phones with the Rs 399 pack, will get a 100 percent cashback.

Reliance Jio is offering 100 per cent cashback on prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 399, the operator said on its official website- jio.com. This is a limited period offer and is valid only till January 31, 2019.

The Rs 399 pack is one of the most popular ones offered by Reliance Jio.

The Rs 399 offer by Reliance Jio gives you 126 GB of data for a validity of 84 days. Which means it offers 42 GB per month on average. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS free per day. The daily FUP limit is 1.5GB after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps.

This cashback that you will get (of Rs 399), will be given to you in form of an AJIO coupon. AJIO is Reliance's retail website. To see the coupon, once you have done the recharge, you can check it on your MyJio app, under the MyCoupons section.

How to avail

Customers performing recharge of Rs. 399 will get 100 per cent cashback in the form of AJio coupon. Once the recharge is done, customers can find the cashback coupon which will be credited in the MyCoupons section of the MyJio app.

The coupon which has been credited can be used on the AJio app to buy items. However, the minimum cart value has to be Rs. 1,000. The major point to note here is that AJio coupon is eligible for added discounts which are available on the AJio app.

The offer is applicable to both old and new users. The offer deadline is till January 31, 2019. Coupons which customers get during this period can be redeemed on or before March 15, 2019.