Jinxed: Now Justice Ramanna says won’t hear case challenging appointment of interim CBI director

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: Justice N V Ramanna of the Supreme Court has recused himself from hearing a petition challenging the appointment of Nageshwar Rao as the interim CBI director.

The matter will be now heard by another judge after the same is allocated by the Chief Justice of India.

The development comes a week after Justice A K Sikri had recused himself from hearing the matter. Earlier the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi had recused himself from hearing the same case on the ground that he was part of the high powered committee that appoints a CBI chief.

Justice Sikri, who had represented CJI Gogoi on the high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that controversially removed Alok Verma as CBI director on January 10, did not give any specific reason for withdrawing from hearing the case.

"You understand my position. I can't hear this matter," Justice Sikri said.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the petitioner NGO Common Cause, said, "It is becoming very frustrating and it is giving an impression that your lordship does not want to hear this matter. Earlier, the CJI had recused when the matter was listed for hearing. Now your lordship is also recusing from the matter".

"Court is silent. Government is silent. No body is saying anything. Where we will go. This is really frustrating," Dave said.

Justice Sikri then said, "I wish I could hear this matter".