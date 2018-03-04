'Jinnah did not want separate country for Muslims', says Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday stirred controversy yet again. He said Muhammad Ali Jinnah,the founder of Pakistan, did not want a separate country for Muslims. He further said that it happened due to Indian leaders' refusal to accept minority status for Muslims in the country.

"Jinnah was not going to divide the country. The commission was delivered and the decision was taken that India would be divided. It said we will keep a special representation for Muslims. We will keep special dispensation for minorities and Sikh, but will not let the nation divide," said Abdullah on Saturday.

Abdullah further said it was political leaders' Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and Sardar Patel's refusal to the commission that led to Jinaah's demand for Pakistan.

Earlier in November 2017, Abdullah had stirred a controversy by saying that the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan.

"The (PoK) part which is with Pakistan belongs to the neighbouring country and this side to India. If the Indian government wants peace it will have to talk to Pakistan and conclude that an autonomy be given to us as well as them," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

OneIndia News

