Jind by-poll result LIVE: Who will win the battle of prestige

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: The results of the Jind by-poll will be out today. A high voter turnout was recorded in Haryana's Jind where the Congress and the BJP are locked in a battle of prestige. In the Jind assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at 75.77 per cent.

The election was multi-cornered in Jind in Haryana, ahead of parliamentary and assembly elections are due in later this year.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates here:

The election was initially a direct fight between the BJP and INLD. However the battle turned into a high-stake one after the Congress fielded its senior leader, Randeep Surjewala, a Jat leader. All four major contenders in Jind -- the ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD -- have pulled out all the stops for a victory, which could prove to be a morale booster for the rank and file. The Jind bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha, whose son Krishna Middha recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party's candidate for the by-election. The Congress fielded its chief national spokesperson and sitting MLA from Kaithal constituency Randeep Singh Surjewala. The INLD banked on Umed Redhu to retain the seat. The JJP had put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party.