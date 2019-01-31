Jind by-poll result LIVE: After second round, JJP's Digvijay Chautala leads by 7,892 votes

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: The results of the Jind by-poll will be out today. A high voter turnout was recorded in Haryana's Jind where the Congress and the BJP are locked in a battle of prestige. In the Jind assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at 75.77 per cent.

The election was multi-cornered in Jind in Haryana, ahead of parliamentary and assembly elections are due in later this year.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates here:

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leading with 11226 votes at the end of third round of counting. BJP 9350 votes, Congress 5813 votes, Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) 2649 votes and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 1760 votes. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leading with 7892 votes at the end of second round of counting. BJP 6554 votes, Congress 3923 votes and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 1365 votes As JJP leads with 3639 votes in Jind assembly election in Haryana, Congress's Randeep Surjewala is trailing behind. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leading with 3639 votes, BJP 2835 votes, Congress 2169 votes, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 992 votes. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leading with 9773 votes, BJP 2835 votes, Congress 2169 votes, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 992 votes. After the first round of counting in Jind, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is in the lead with 834 votes, while the BJP has polled 200 votes.The Congress has got 153 votes. The counting is currently underway at the multi-purpose hall of Arjun Stadium, Jind. Returning Officer (RO) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Virender Sehrawat informed that tight security arrangements have been made for counting. Virender said that 10 CCTV cameras have been installed at the centre and security officials have been deployed for smooth conduct of the counting process. The entire area of Arjun Stadium and outside activities are being monitored closely. #Haryana: Congress's Randeep Surjewala and Jannayak Janata Party's Digvijay Chautala present at the counting centre in #Jind as counting of votes has begun. pic.twitter.com/mt9pPyjZAp — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2019 Congress's Randeep Surjewala and Jannayak Janata Party's Digvijay Chautala present at the counting centre in Jind as counting of votes has begun. Jind recorded nearly 76 per cent voter turnout on January 28. Congress hopes to crash Chautala Party in Haryana’s Jind. Counting of votes began at 8 am. Over 1.72 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Jind. The constituency has a substantial vote of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and backward classes (around 50 per cent) and Jats (around 25 per cent). Counting will get underway at 8 am. There is tight security in place. The election was initially a direct fight between the BJP and INLD. However the battle turned into a high-stake one after the Congress fielded its senior leader, Randeep Surjewala, a Jat leader. All four major contenders in Jind -- the ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD -- have pulled out all the stops for a victory, which could prove to be a morale booster for the rank and file. The Jind bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha, whose son Krishna Middha recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party's candidate for the by-election. The Congress fielded its chief national spokesperson and sitting MLA from Kaithal constituency Randeep Singh Surjewala. The INLD banked on Umed Redhu to retain the seat. The JJP had put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party.