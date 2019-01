Jind by-poll LIVE: 50 percent voter turnout recorded till 2 pm

Jind, Jan 28: A keen contest is on the cards for the Jind Assembly bypoll with all major political parties- the ruling BJP, Opposition INLD, Congress and newly floated Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) - slugging it out to ensure the victory of their candidates.

The high-stakes election slated for today is being viewed as a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The bypoll, which was to be a direct contest between the BJP and the INLD, turned into a multi-cornered fight after the Congress and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) fielded their candidates.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Among three major canidates in Jind bypoll, Digvijay Chautala is wealthiest as well as the youngest. Contesting as an Independent candidate, he has support of recently formed political party Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The party was formed by his father Ajay Chautala after split with Indian National Lok Dal. Aam Aadmi Party also announced its support to him. Digvijay has a total assets worth Rs. 23.41 crores and liabilities worth Rs. 9.63 crore. Women turned out in strength in rural areas in Haryana's Jind Byelection ; there were minor hiccups as the polling began as EVMs developed snags at some places. Haryana ’s Jind seat assembly multi-cornered by-election registered an over 50 per cent voter turnout by 2 p.m. on Monday, election officials said. Nearly 45% polling has been recorded till 1 am of the high-stake multi-cornered bypoll to the Jind assembly constituency. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. In the first two hours, 15% voters had exercised their franchise and by 10:30 am, the poll percentage rose to nearly 25%. People, including nonagenarians, queued up outside polling stations since early morning despite cold weather conditions. "Its my humble request to the people in Jind that they should actively participate in the elections and by elections by casting their votes and also motivate people around to use their franchise as well," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted. A 101 year-old woman cast her vote at polling station number 114 during Jind bypoll in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/XLl4EDEQQB — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019 A 101 year-old woman cast her vote at polling station number 114 during Jind bypoll in Haryana. Haryana's lone Jind seat assembly bypoll registered an over 25 per cent voter turnout till 10:30 am on Monday. Digvijay Chautala, Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) candidate said,''We are confident. People will see a positive change in politics. Politics that will rise above religion, caste and creed.'' Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is backing Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in the Jind bypoll. While addressing a rally earlier in Jind, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had declared that his party workers will campaign for JJP nominee Digvijay Singh Chautala. Kejriwal had clarified that he decided to support JJP after he found the two younger members of Chautala family 'selfless'. Dhanoo Devi, a 92-year-old woman, cast her vote at polling station number 111 in Jind. Voting is currently underway for the by-poll to Jind assembly constituency. Dhanoo Devi, a 92-year-old woman, cast her vote at polling station number 111 in Jind. Voting is currently underway for the by-poll to Jind assembly constituency. A total of 21 candidates, including two women, are in the fray. Prominent among the candidates include senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, late Hari Chand Middha's son and BJP candidate Krishan Middha and INLD's Umed Singh Redhu. Surjewala is already Congress' sitting MLA from Kaithal. The election was necessitated here after demise of INLD's sitting MLA Hari Chand Middha in August 2018. In 2009, he had defeated Mange Ram Gupta who was Cabinet Minister of Haryana. In 2014 assembly polls, he again won from Jind constituency. Counting of votes will take place on January 31. All necessary arrangements in place for smooth & peaceful conduct of polling today for bypoll to Jind assembly constituency. Haryana: Voting is underway for by-poll to the Jind assembly constituency. Visuals from polling station number 80. #JindByelection pic.twitter.com/q4ilaYBz9A — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019 Voting is underway for by-poll to the Jind assembly constituency. Visuals from polling station number 80. Jind, Haryana: Randeep Surjewala offers prayers at Somnath temple. He is the Congress candidate for the by-election to the legislative assembly constituency of Jind. Voting is underway for the by-election. #JindByelection pic.twitter.com/r1MeAPaBpt — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019 Randeep Surjewala offers prayers at Somnath temple. He is the Congress candidate for the by-election to the legislative assembly constituency of Jind. Voting is underway for the by-election.

Congress fielded Jat leader and AICC communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, a sitting legislator from Kaithal and JJP, a breakaway party from the Chautala family-led Indian National Lok Dal, nominated political greenhorn Digvijay Singh Chautala.

JJP came into being after a split in the INLD following a power struggle in Chautala family.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD legislator Hari Chand Midha.

The BJP is banking on Middh'a son Krishan Middha, a Punjabi, while INLD has nominated local Jat leader Umedh Singh Redhu, who is also backed by a faction of prominent Kandela Khap (caste council).

While the Chautala-led INLD claimed Congress and JJP have fielded "imported" candidates, both Randeep and Digvijay are promising unparalleled development for the area, if elected.

The bypoll has brought together the Congress rank as party's top leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party chief Ashok Tanwar, late CM Bhajan Lal's son Kuldeep Bishnoi, CLP leader Kiran Choudhary and party MP Kumari Selja have taken to the streets to ensure Surjewala's victory.

Surjewala's campaign had got a shot in the arm after a heavyweight from the area and Independent MLA from Kalayat Jai Prakash and former minister Mange Ram Gupta lending support to him.

Prakash, a Jat leader, had been seeking the Congress ticket for his son Vikas Saharan.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, cabinet ministers Rambilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu and Manish Grover have been campaigning for Middha.

Political pundits say the dormant Jat community votes are likely to be divided among Surjewala, Redhu and Digvijay as all of them are Jats which can tilt the balance in favour of the BJP candidate.

The fledgeling JJP got a boost with the AAP announcing support for its nominee.

The cancellation of furlough of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala from Tihar Jail on the directive of the Delhi government led to a verbal duel between warring factions.

Chautala hit back at his grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay, accusing them of "back-stabbing" him and "conspiring" with AAP to keep him out of the campaigning, a charge denied by the Hisar MP.

Playing an emotional card, Chautala in an open letter to the electorate said that he was unwell and in hospital.

"Despite being unwell, I wanted to come to you (seek votes). I gave an application of furlough to jail authorities which was approved from January 17 with riders that I will have to stay at Teja Khera farm house at Sirsa and should not participate in any political activities."

"It is an injustice. However, all limits were crossed when the furlough from January 21 was cancelled. This has happened due to a conspiracy by Dushyant, Digvijay and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. I have been back-stabbed. I appeal to the electorate to vote for INLD candidate Umedh Singh to avenge the conspiracy hatched against me," Chautala has written in the letter.

Sneh Lata, wife of Chautala senior is being heard in a video saying, "If I die tomorrow, these four persons (Ajay, his wife Naina and their sons Dushyant and Digvijay should not touch my body)."

Hitting back, Naina asks, "Have you ever heard someone cursing her sons and grandsons".

The electioneering has brought about sharp differences in the Chautala clan.

While the BJP brokered peace with Kandela Khap (caste council) chief Tek Ram, a ticket aspirant, Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala apologised to villagers for the infamous firing incident in 2002 during the Chautala regime which led to the death of farmers.

Middha is relying on "all-round development" done during Khattar's over four years regime.

INLD's Umedh and Congress' Surjewala are banking upon anti-incumbency of ruling BJP alleging the saffron party "failed" to honour its poll promises.

The candidate of Lok Suraksha Manch Vinod Kumar Arshi could also play spoilsport in a multi-cornered contest.

Arshi, a Brahmin leader from Jind is a nominee put up by BJP's rebel MP from

Kurukshetra, Raj Kumar Saini who is Manch's patron.

Saini has an influence among voters from OBC communities.