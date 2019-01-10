Jind assembly bypoll: Digvijay Chautala named as Jannayak Janata Party candidate

Chandigarh, Jan 10: Jannayak Janata Party has named Digvijay Chautala as the candidate for the by-poll to the legislative assembly of Jind in Haryana.

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's grandson and Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala in December launched a new outfit 'Jannayak Janata Party', an expected development that came following a power struggle in the main opposition.

The announcement by the group led by O P Chautala's elder son Ajay Singh Chautala was made at a well-attended rally at Jind, considered as the political heartland of the state. The Indian National Lok Dal had split following differences between Ajay Singh Chautala and his younger brother Abhay Chautala.

The Jind assembly constituency was represented by Indian National Lok Dal's candidate Hari Chand Middha, who passed away due to illness on August 26.

BJP has named Krishna Middha, one of the oldest medical practitioners of Jind, had represented the constituency for two consecutive terms in 2009 and 2014.

