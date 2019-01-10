  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jind assembly bypoll: Digvijay Chautala named as Jannayak Janata Party candidate

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Jan 10: Jannayak Janata Party has named Digvijay Chautala as the candidate for the by-poll to the legislative assembly of Jind in Haryana.

    Digvijay Chautala named as Jannayak Janata Party candidate
    Digvijay Chautala named as Jannayak Janata Party candidate

    Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's grandson and Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala in December launched a new outfit 'Jannayak Janata Party', an expected development that came following a power struggle in the main opposition.

    Also read: Jind assembly bypoll: BJP names Krishna Middha as candidate

    The announcement by the group led by O P Chautala's elder son Ajay Singh Chautala was made at a well-attended rally at Jind, considered as the political heartland of the state. The Indian National Lok Dal had split following differences between Ajay Singh Chautala and his younger brother Abhay Chautala.

    The Jind assembly constituency was represented by Indian National Lok Dal's candidate Hari Chand Middha, who passed away due to illness on August 26.

    BJP has named Krishna Middha, one of the oldest medical practitioners of Jind, had represented the constituency for two consecutive terms in 2009 and 2014.

    (WIth PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    haryana bjp inld om prakash chautala

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 12:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue