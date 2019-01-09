  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jind assembly bypoll: BJP names Krishna Middha as candidate

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 9: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Krishna Middha as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to the legislative assembly constituency of Jind in Haryana.

    Krishna Middha, BJP candidate from Jind assembly.
    Krishna Middha, BJP candidate from Jind assembly.

    The Jind assembly constituency was represented by Indian National Lok Dal's candidate Hari Chand Middha, who passed away due to illness on August 26. Middha, one of the oldest medical practitioners of Jind, had represented the constituency for two consecutive terms in 2009 and 2014.

    The Election Commission of India had informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had time to organise the byelection till February 15.

    Also read: Samajwadi Party plans to expose the BJP government policies with its twin programmes

    Krishna Middha, whose father's demise in August had necessitated the bypoll, had recently joined the saffron party. State BJP chief Subhash Barala said Middha had joined the party "unconditionally", adding that he was a key contender for the Jind Assembly seat.

    By-elections to the assembly constituencies of Jind in Haryana and Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu to be held on 28th January 2019. The Counting of votes to be on 31st January 2019.

    Read more about:

    haryana bjp inld congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue