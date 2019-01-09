Jind assembly bypoll: BJP names Krishna Middha as candidate

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 9: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Krishna Middha as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to the legislative assembly constituency of Jind in Haryana.

The Jind assembly constituency was represented by Indian National Lok Dal's candidate Hari Chand Middha, who passed away due to illness on August 26. Middha, one of the oldest medical practitioners of Jind, had represented the constituency for two consecutive terms in 2009 and 2014.

The Election Commission of India had informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had time to organise the byelection till February 15.

Krishna Middha, whose father's demise in August had necessitated the bypoll, had recently joined the saffron party. State BJP chief Subhash Barala said Middha had joined the party "unconditionally", adding that he was a key contender for the Jind Assembly seat.

By-elections to the assembly constituencies of Jind in Haryana and Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu to be held on 28th January 2019. The Counting of votes to be on 31st January 2019.