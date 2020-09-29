JIMEX 2020: Naval exercise between Japan, India concludes in North Arabian Sea

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 29: The 4th edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, between the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the Indian Navy, completed three days of exercise.

It was held in the North Arabian Sea from September 26 to September 28. Ships undertook anti-air and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, tracking and tactical manoeuvres.

Can’t be forever: SC on Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

On the second day, the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships undertook weapon drills, seamanship evolutions and advanced exercises.

JIMEX is a series of exercises commenced in January 2012 with a special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam, India.

India-Denmark agree to elevate relations to a Green Strategic Partnership

PM Modi hits out, says 'those opposing farm laws are insulting farmers'|Oneindia News

Naval cooperation between Japan and India increased in scope and complexity over the years. Advanced level of operations and exercises planned during JIMEX-20 are indicative of the continued upswing in Indo-Japanese defence relations and continued efforts by both governments to work closely for a more secure, open and inclusive global commons, in accordance with international regulations.

This would further enhance the cooperation and mutual confidence between the two navies and fortify the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries.