Jibe at China? They are not the bats, they are the Batman says Army

New Delhi, June 22: Taking a dig at China, the Indian Army has said that they are not the bats. They are the Batman.

In a 1.57 minute video clip, the Northern Command says, 'friends, Indians countrymen, lend me your years.' It then takes you back to the Kargil conflict and illustrates how the Bihar Regiment has etched its name on every major milestone.

"Born to fight. They do what they do. They are not the bats. They are the Batman." The video however does not make any reference to the Galwan Valley, where 20 soldiers of the Bihar regiment were martyred. Just before the Bihar Regiment's war cry, 'Bajrang Bali ki jai," the Batman reference is made.

On Saturday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the soldiers from the Bihar Regiment as being among the bravest in the armed forces. Our country is always proud of our armed forces. But, when I am taking today to the people of Bihar, I wanly to proudly mention the valour of the Bihar Regiment. Every Bihari is proud of it, the PM also said during the launch of the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan.