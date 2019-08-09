  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jh’khand HC quashes summons against Govinda & Shilpa Shetty

    By PTI
    |

    Ranchi, Aug 09: The Jharkhand High Court has quashed the summons issued by a lower court against actors Govinda and Shilpa Shetty in connection with a song of a film, in which they had acted.

    The bench of Justice A K Gupta on Thursday set aside the summons issued by a Pakur court, accepting the contention of the defense counsel. The defense counsel, Abhay Mishra, told the high court bench that films are shown as per Cinematograph Act, 1952.

    Jh’khand HC quashes summons against Govinda & Shilpa Shetty
    Image Courtesy: @filmfare

    Censor Board gives certificate and licence to show films and after a film is released, it does not come under the purview of Indian Penal Code, Mishra said. Therefore, the summons should be quashed, Mishra argued.

    FIR filed against actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra

    One M M Tiwari had lodged a complaint with the lower court claiming the image of Bihar had been tarnished following the song. The complaint was filed soon after the release of the film, 'Chhote Sarkar', in 1996, claiming that the two actors synced their lips in a duet '...badle mein UP-Bihar le le' which tarnished the image of Bihar. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

    More GOVINDA News

    Read more about:

    govinda shilpa shetty jharkhand

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 13:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue