Jharkhand woman stripped, hair chopped off for accusing 22-year-old nephew of ‘taking advantage'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Jamshedpur, Aug 26: In a shocking incident, a woman from Koderma district of Jharkhand was allegedly stripped and her hair was chopped off on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with her 22-year-old nephew.

According to news agency ANI, the victim had a day earlier complained against her nephew for taking advantage of her.

She had told some women of Dengodih village that her nephew's advances for the last three months in her husband's absence. But instead of helping her, a women panchayat was called on August 21, where she was beaten and her hair was chopped off.

Man arrested for forcing minor daughter for abortion after raping her

Her husband said that he had returned house a day before the incident and was not aware of the harassment the woman had been facing.

In her complaint, the woman said she was dragged out of her house and brought before the panchayat, comprising mostly women, to reprimand her. The police have registered a case against 11 people for their involvement in the case.

A case was registered on the woman's complaint. The police are investigating the matter.

11 people have been identified for their involvement in the case, Koderma Superintendent of Police (SP) M Tamil Vanan said.

In the wake of the bizarre incident, village head Rajiv Pandey condemned the draconian order given by the women panchayat and said there are courts in the country to deliver verdicts and punish people and such panchayats have no right to issue any order.