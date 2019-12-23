Jharkhand: With margins of less than 500, these constituencies are witnessing a photo-finish

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: Some constituencies in Jharkhand are witnessing a photo finish. The difference in margins in these constituencies is below the 500 marks.

In the Bishrampur seat, independent candidate, Naresh Prasad Singh is leading over the BJP's Ramchandra Chandravanshi by just 299 votes. In Gomia, the JMM's Babita Devi is leading of Labodar Mahto of the AJSU by 409 votes.

State vs national issues: Key lessons for the BJP to learn in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana

Interestingly, in Jamshedpur East, chief minister, Raghubar Das is trailing against the independent candidate, Saryu Roy by 771 votes. At Simaria, Ramadev Singh of the JVP is leading against Manoj Chandra of the AJSU by just 258 votes.

Meanwhile, at Madhupur, the BJP's Raj Paliwar leads the JMM's Haji Hussain Ansari by 415 votes.