    New Delhi, Apr 25: The Jharkhand Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (47.08%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (40.08%), and Better Law and Order/Policing (34.51%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Jharkhand.

    Jharkhand voters list jobs, mining as primary concerns

    A survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.11 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.90), and Better Law and Order/Policing (2.39) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Jharkhand, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (47%), Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (42%), and Electricity for Agriculture (40%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.15 on a scale of 5), Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (2.06), and Electricity for Agriculture (2.09) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.90) and Sand and Stone Quarrying/Mining (1.97) in rural Jharkhand.

    For the urban voters in Jharkhand, the top most priorities were Better Law and Order/Policing (55%), Better Employment Opportunities (48%), and Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (46%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Law and Order/Policing (2.10 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (1.99), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.91) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Roads (1.9) and Better Public Transport (1.94) in urban Jharkhand.

    Thursday, April 25, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
