Jharkhand voters list jobs, mining as primary concerns

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Jharkhand Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (47.08%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (40.08%), and Better Law and Order/Policing (34.51%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Jharkhand.

A survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.11 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.90), and Better Law and Order/Policing (2.39) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Jharkhand, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (47%), Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (42%), and Electricity for Agriculture (40%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.15 on a scale of 5), Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (2.06), and Electricity for Agriculture (2.09) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.90) and Sand and Stone Quarrying/Mining (1.97) in rural Jharkhand.

For the urban voters in Jharkhand, the top most priorities were Better Law and Order/Policing (55%), Better Employment Opportunities (48%), and Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (46%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Law and Order/Policing (2.10 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (1.99), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.91) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Roads (1.9) and Better Public Transport (1.94) in urban Jharkhand.