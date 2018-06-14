Jharkhand: Two Muslim men lynched for allegedly stealing cattle; 4 arrested

A mob in Jharkhand's Godda district thrashed and killed two Muslim men for allegedly stealing buffaloes on Wednesday. Four people have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Police said residents of Dullu village caught hold of the two men - Sirabuddin Ansari and Murtaza Ansari - and accused them of stealing 13 buffaloes from one Munshi Murmu on Tuesday night, reported HT.

Four people - Munshi Murmu, Kaleshwar Soren, Kishan Tudu and Harjohan Kisku - have been arrested so far. Police said investigations are on and action will be taken against those involved in the gruesome crime, reported News 18.

The victims had allegedly stolen the buffaloes from a village and were sneaking out when they were caught.

The incident comes a week after two men were lynched by a mob in Assam over rumours of child-lifting. At least five people were killed in similar incidents of vigilantism across Telangana and Karnataka in May.

