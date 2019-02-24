  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand: Three Maoist killed in encounter, 2 AK-47 recovered

    By
    |

    Gumla, Feb 24: An encounter between security forces and maoist is underway after three Maoists were killed in Gumla on Sunday morning.

    Jharkhand: Three Maoist killed in encounter, 2 AK-47 recovered

    According to the police, in a special joint operation carried out by 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand police, an encounter ensued between police and Maoists at 6.20 in the morning near Gumla.

    Also Read | 3 terrorists, including Jaish commander killed in Pulwama encounter

    The Police have also seized two AK-47 rifles from the encounter site.

    The encounter is underway with intermittent firing continuing from both the sides.

    Earlier on February 1, the outfit called for a Bharat Bandh in Maoist-affected areas of the country today. The Maoist offensive against tribals, security forces and government agencies continues as seven vehicles used for the construction of roads were set on fire at two places in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

    Read more about:

    maoist encounter jharkhand

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue