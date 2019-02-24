Jharkhand: Three Maoist killed in encounter, 2 AK-47 recovered

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gumla, Feb 24: An encounter between security forces and maoist is underway after three Maoists were killed in Gumla on Sunday morning.

According to the police, in a special joint operation carried out by 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand police, an encounter ensued between police and Maoists at 6.20 in the morning near Gumla.

The Police have also seized two AK-47 rifles from the encounter site.

The encounter is underway with intermittent firing continuing from both the sides.

Earlier on February 1, the outfit called for a Bharat Bandh in Maoist-affected areas of the country today. The Maoist offensive against tribals, security forces and government agencies continues as seven vehicles used for the construction of roads were set on fire at two places in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.