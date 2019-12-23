J'khand: The convention of inviting single largest party may not be followed owing to pre-poll pact

New Delhi, Dec 23: The BJP is the single largest party, but is falling short by at least 11 to form a government in Jharkhand. The current tally shows that the BJP is ahead in 30 and it would need 41 to form the government in the 81 member Jharkhand legislative assembly.

The Congress, JMM and RJD alliance on the other hand has touched the magic mark. More over the parties had announced a pre-poll alliance and hence there should be no issue for them to approach the Governor first or be invited.

The ball would however be in the Governor's court. Draupadi Murmu will take the final call on whom to invite. The convention is that the single largest party gets the first shot at forming the government.

However, in this case owing to a pre-poll alliance, the Congress and its allies should have no problem in getting the first shot.

Although the numbers do not paint a pretty picture, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das says that the fight is not over. The fight is close in several seats and the BJP will form the government first, Das also said. He also said that he was not willing to concede defeat.

Congress, on the other hand, said that Hemant Soren of the JMM would be the next chief minister of the state. The JMM on its own is leading in 24 seats, whole the Congress and RJD lead in 12 and 5 seats respectively.

BJP’s vote share is up since 2014, but its down in the number of seats at Jharkhand

The BJP on the other hand has leads in 30 seats. Even if it were to get the support of the the 2 independents, and 3 each from the AJSU and JVMP, it would still fall short by 3 seats to have a majority in the House.