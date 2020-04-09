  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand records first COVID-19 death; 4 fresh positive cases

    By
    |

    Bokaro, 09: The first COVID-19 death reported in Jharkhand on Thursday after a 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district. The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19.

    According to the state's first Health Secretary four more confirmed cases of COVID 19 have been reported in the state, out of which one from an infected family in Ranchi and three others from an infected family in Bokaro.

    Jharkhand records first COVID-19 death; 4 fresh positive cases

    The total number of cases in the state in 13, so far.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said India has recorded 540 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 17 people have died in the same period. With this the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 5734 while 166 people have died.

    Fake News Buster

    The ministry has said there are 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths.

    More JHARKHAND News

    Read more about:

    jharkhand death infection coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 11:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X