Jharkhand records first COVID-19 death; 4 fresh positive cases

Bokaro, 09 Apr: The first COVID-19 death reported in Jharkhand on Thursday after a 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district. The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the state's first Health Secretary, four more confirmed cases of COVID 19 have been reported in the state, out of which one from an infected family in Ranchi and three others from an infected family in Bokaro.

The total number of cases in the state in 13, so far.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said India has recorded 540 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 17 people have died in the same period. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,734 while 166 people have died.

The ministry has said there are 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths.