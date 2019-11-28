  • search
    Jharkhand polls phase II: 67 of 260 have pending criminal cases against them

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 28: Out of the 260 candidates analysed, 67 have pending criminal cases against them in Jharkhand.

    44(17 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    17pc candidates have serious criminal cases against them

    Among the major parties, 4(67 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 7(50 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party, 8 (40 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP and 8(40 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from JVM(P) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    BJP to be single largest party in Jharkhand, may fall short of majority: C-Voter Survey

    Among the major parties, 3(50 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 5(36 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(25 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP, 5(25 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from JVM(P) and 1(8 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

      4 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 4 candidates, 1 candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376). 4 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

      8 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves. 3 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

      There are 12 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Phase II, having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

      Financial:

      Among the major parties 10(50 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP, 7(50 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from JMM, 2(33 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 3 (25 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party and 4(20 per cent) out of 20 candidates from JVM(P) have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

      Jharkhand polls 2019: BJP manifesto promises mobile handset for farmers, job for every BPL family

      The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase II is Rs 71.68 Lakhs.

      Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 6 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 2.26 crores, 14 JMM candidates analysed is Rs 1.78 crore, 20 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 1.25 crore, 20 JVM(P) candidates have average assets of Rs 1.19 crore and 12 AJSU Party candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.14 crore.

      Other details:

      104(40 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 131 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 22(8 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 3 candidates have not declared their age.

      29(11 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase II.

