Jharkhand polls phase 5: Average asset of candidates is Rs 1.31 crore

Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
    New Delhi, Dec 14: There are 51 crorepatis in the fray for the 5th phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

    Out of the 237 candidates, 51(22 per cent) are crorepatis says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    22 per cent candidates are crorepatis

    Among the major parties 6(38 per cent) out of 16 candidates analysed from BJP, 4(25 per cent) out of 16 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 10(91 per cent) out of 11 candidates analysed from JMM, 4(33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party and 3(75 per cent) out of 4 candidates from INC have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

      The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase V is Rs 1.31 crores.

      Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 16 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 2.17 crores, 16JVM(P) candidates analysed is Rs 1.48 crore, 12 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 2.31 crores, 12 AJSU Party candidates have average assets of Rs 4.36 crore, INC candidates have average assets of Rs 3.70 crore and 11 JMM candidates have average assets worth Rs. 3.73 crore.

      Other details:

      85(36 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 124 (52 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 26(11 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 2 candidates have not declared their age.

      29(12 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase V.

