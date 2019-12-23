  • search
    Kolkata, Dec 23: Congratulating JMM leader Hemant Soren on the latest Jharkhand poll trends, which showed that the opposition coalition led by his party was ahead of the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said people have faith he would fulfil their aspirations.

    Jharkhand polls held amid CAA stir but people trusted Hemant Soren
    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Executive President Hemant Soren.PTI Photo

    Banerjee also said that elections were held amid protests over amended citizenship law and proposed countrywide NRC, and extended good wishes to the "brothers and sisters" of the neighbouring state for voting in favour of the JMM- Congress-RJD alliance.

    "Congratulations @HemantSorenJMM ji, @RJDforIndia, @INCJharkhand on winning. People of Jharkhand have entrusted U to fulfill their aspirations. My good wishes to all the brothers/sisters in Jharkhand. Elections were held during #CAA_NRC_Protest. This is a verdict in favour of citizens," she tweeted.

    The three-party opposition alliance in Jharkhand is leading in 47 of the 81 assembly seats, while the ruling BJP has bagged one constituency and was ahead in 23, according to the latest trends available on Election Commission website.

