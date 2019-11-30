  • search
    Jharkhand polls 2019 LIVE: 1st phase election total voters turnout is 62.87%

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Nov 29: As the first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand on Saturday, the naxals blew up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

    In all 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters will cast their ballot today.

    Jharkhand polls 2019 LIVE: Polling begins, fates of 189 to be decided

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    4:32 PM, 30 Nov
    Total voters turnout for the first phase of elections is 62.87%.
    3:38 PM, 30 Nov
    Polling for Phase 1 ends
    3:06 PM, 30 Nov
    The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials told.
    3:06 PM, 30 Nov
    Around 46.83 per cent votes were cast till 1 pm on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies, amid sporadic incidents of violence in some districts, officials said.
    2:22 PM, 30 Nov
    Clashes between BJP and Congress supporters have been reported from Kosiyara village of Chainpur. Congress accused BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia and his supporters of looting the booths.
    1:52 PM, 30 Nov
    Polling percentage at 48.83% in the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls till 1 pm.
    1:38 PM, 30 Nov
    Visuals from Lohardaga polling station
    1:33 PM, 30 Nov
    Congress candidate KN Tripathi brandishes a gun during clash between supporters of BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia & Tripathi's supporters.
    1:15 PM, 30 Nov
    Queues of voters outside a polling booth in naxal affected area of Kanhachatti in Chatra district.
    12:55 PM, 30 Nov
    The Bhawanathpur constituency has the maximum of 28 contestants, while Chatra has the lowest with nine.​
    12:52 PM, 30 Nov
    The agitators broke the window panes of a police vehicle after a candidate allegedly tried to enter the polling booth, he said, adding, the situation was quickly brought under control.
    12:52 PM, 30 Nov
    Palamau Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Shantanu Agrahari said a minor clash broke out between two groups near a polling station at Kosiyara in Daltonganj assembly constituency during the first phase of voting on Saturday, reports PTI.
    12:42 PM, 30 Nov
    BJP National Working President JP Nadda appeals the locals to vote. Election is underway to 13 constituency in the first phase of polls in Jharkhand.
    12:02 PM, 30 Nov
    Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said peaceful polling is underway in all the 13 constituencies.
    12:01 PM, 30 Nov
    People cast their votes at a polling booth in Chatra
    11:48 AM, 30 Nov
    "Phase 1 of the Jharkhand elections is in progress. I urge those whose constituencies go to the polls today to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy," tweeted PM Modi.
    11:47 AM, 30 Nov
    Around 21.4 % voting percentage was recorded across 13 constituencies in Jharkhand.
    11:42 AM, 30 Nov
    At least 18 political leaders with significant clout in their respective constituencies have switched parties after being denied Assembly poll tickets in Jharkhand - a record in the state's 19-year history.
    11:41 AM, 30 Nov
    PM Narendra Modi in a tweet appealed the voters to come out and vote in large numbers.
    11:10 AM, 30 Nov
    Long queues of women voters seen at a polling station at Garu in Manika assembly constituency.
    10:44 AM, 30 Nov
    At Ambawtikar and Ashram school booths in Latehar assembly seat, voting started late after the EVM developed technical snag.
    10:36 AM, 30 Nov
    Brisk voting is underway at several polling stations in Jharkhand.
    10:08 AM, 30 Nov
    11.2% votes had been cast till 9 am in 13 assembly seats during the first phase of election in Jharkhand, according to the Election Commission.
    9:48 AM, 30 Nov
    This moment is very valuable, says CM Raghubar Das.
    9:39 AM, 30 Nov
    Garhwa has recorded 11 per cent voting, Bhawanathpur 10 per cent till 9 am.
    9:37 AM, 30 Nov
    Vishrampur has recorded 9.5 per cent voting, Chhatarpur 10.08 per cent Hussainabad and 9.07 per cent till 9 am.
    9:33 AM, 30 Nov
    Lohardaga recorded 11.68 per cent voting, Daltonganj 10.07 per cent and Panki 9.02 per cent till 9 am.
    9:21 AM, 30 Nov
    The voter turnout in Jharkhand was 7.12 per as recorded at 9 am on Saturday.
    9:20 AM, 30 Nov
    Deputy commissioner Shashi Ranjan says voting not affected.
    9:19 AM, 30 Nov
    Naxals blow up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district. No injuries reported.
    Key candidates in fray in Phase 1

    Prominent candidates in the fray are Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon, and AJSU's Radhakrishna Kishore.

