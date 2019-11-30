News India live

Jharkhand polls 2019 LIVE: First phase polling to begin at 7am; 189 candidates in fray for 13 seats

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ranchi, Nov 29: Polling will begin at 7am on Saturday in 13 seats of Jharkhand in the first phase of the Assembly election in which a state minister and state PCC president are key contestants.

A total of 37,83,055 voters including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters, of Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.

Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is the first state chief minister to have completed the full term of five years in the state, long plagued by fractured mandate and unstable governments. The BJP is in power in the state, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Thirteen constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, 20 in the second phase, 17 in the third, 15 in the fourth phase and 16 constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase. The assembly polls in the Naxalism-affected state were held in five phases in 2014 as well. The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively. Seats, for which polling will take place, are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur. Jharkhand polls 2019 will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

Key candidates in fray in Phase 1

Prominent candidates in the fray are Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon, and AJSU's Radhakrishna Kishore.