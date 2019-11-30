Jharkhand polls 2019 LIVE: First phase polling to begin at 7am; 189 candidates in fray for 13 seats
Ranchi, Nov 29: 13 constituencies in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections are being held today.
In all 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters will cast their ballot today.
6:46 AM, 30 Nov
The constituencies that would poll today are Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur
6:45 AM, 30 Nov
The fate of 189 candidates would be decided today.
6:45 AM, 30 Nov
Out of 189 candidates analyzed, 44 (23 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in Jharkhand.
6:44 AM, 30 Nov
26 (14 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
6:44 AM, 30 Nov
Among the major parties, 4(67 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 6 (46 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 5 (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from JD(U), and 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
6:44 AM, 30 Nov
Among the major parties, 3 (50 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from JD(U), 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP, and 3 (23 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
6:43 AM, 30 Nov
There are 7 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Phase I, having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections.
6:43 AM, 30 Nov
Out of the 189 candidates, 59 (31 per cent) are crorepatis.
6:43 AM, 30 Nov
Among the major parties 3 (100 per cent) out of 3 candidates analysed from AJSU Party, 5 (83 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 9 (75 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP, 7 (54 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P) and, 5 (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates from JD(U) have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.
6:42 AM, 30 Nov
Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 6 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 16.97 crores, 12 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 4.33 crores, 13 JVM(P) candidates have average assets of Rs 2.35 crores, 12 JD(U) candidates have average assets of Rs 1.50 crore and 3 AJSU Party candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.39 crore.
6:42 AM, 30 Nov
87 (46 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 85 (45 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 13 (7 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 4 candidates have not declared their age.
6:42 AM, 30 Nov
15 (8 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase I.
1:02 AM, 30 Nov
Chief Minister Raghubar Das is the first state chief minister to have completed the full term of five years in the state, long plagued by fractured mandate and unstable governments.
1:02 AM, 30 Nov
The BJP is in power in the state, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.
12:58 AM, 30 Nov
Thirteen constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, 20 in the second phase, 17 in the third, 15 in the fourth phase and 16 constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase.
12:58 AM, 30 Nov
The assembly polls in the Naxalism-affected state were held in five phases in 2014 as well.
12:58 AM, 30 Nov
The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.
12:57 AM, 30 Nov
Seats, for which polling will take place, are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.
12:57 AM, 30 Nov
Key candidates in fray in Phase 1
Prominent candidates in the fray are Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon, and AJSU's Radhakrishna Kishore.
