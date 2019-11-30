  • search
    Jharkhand polls 2019 LIVE: 13 seats to go for polls in first phase today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Nov 29: Polling will begin at 7am on Saturday in 13 seats of Jharkhand in the first phase of the Assembly election in which a state minister and state PCC president are key contestants.

    Jharkhand polls 2019: First phase of polling to take place in 13 seats today; 189 candidates in fray

    A total of 37,83,055 voters including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters, of Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.

    Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.

    Here are the LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First

    Seats, for which polling will take place, are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

    Jharkhand polls 2019 will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

    The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.

    The assembly polls in the Naxalism-affected state were held in five phases in 2014 as well.

    The BJP is in power the state, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

    Thirteen constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, 20 in the second phase, 17 in the third, 15 in the fourth phase and 16 constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase.

    With the Jharkhand polls coming on the heels of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, its result will be keenly followed as political watchers believe that the opposition has been emboldened by the outcome in the two states where its numbers have been better than expectations.

    Though the BJP, which was in power in Maharashtra and Haryana, emerged as the single largest party in both states, its numbers fell short of expectations even though the opposition was written off by the media and most pundits.

    The saffron party has asserted that it has provided a stable, clean and development-oriented government in Jharkhand, with the opposition claiming that the state's progress has stalled under its rule.

    Das is the first state chief minister to have completed the full term of five years in the state, long plagued by fractured mandate and unstable governments.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 0:38 [IST]
