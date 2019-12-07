News India live

Jharkhand poll 2019 LIVE: One injured in firing at Sisai booth; voting unaffected

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ranchi, Dec 07: The second phase of polling for the Jharkhand assembly elections has begun. Polling would conclude at 3 pm.

Voters from the 20 constituencies of the state will exercise their voting rights and elect their representatives from 260 candidates in phase 2 of the assembly election. A total 47,24,968 voters, including women and third gender voters will decide the fate of 260 candidates. A total 29 women nominees and 73 independents are in the fray on Saturday.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

28.5 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am. The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 14.92 percent till 10 am. Sisai is among the 20 assembly constituencies to go to polls in the second of the five-phase elections. The ADGP said polling is continuing peacefully and there is no other report of any untoward incident from anywhere else. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Murari Lal Meena said that personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to open fire on the men, after they attempted to grab hold of their weapons near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency. One person was injured on Saturday when security personnel opened fire on a group of men who tried to snatch weapons from them in Gumla's Sisai constituency, where polling is underway in the second phase of assembly elections. Firing reported on a polling booth in Gumla district, Govt vehicle of Block Development Officer, Sisai also fired upon. CRPF team has rushed to the spot. The voting percentage are as follows: Ghatshila 14%, Baharagora 16.3%, Potka 14.9%, Chaibasa 13.3%, Jugsala 14.8% Jamshedpur (East) 13.2%, Jamshedpur (West)- 13.3%. Chief Minister Raghubar Das casts his vote in Bhalubasa, Jamshedpur. झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में आज दूसरे दौर का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव को सफल बनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi urge voters to come out in large numbers. Saryu Rai, independent candidate from Jamshedpur also casts vote. ​BJP state president Laxman Giluva casts his vote from Booth no. 74 in Chakradharpur's Toklo. Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das will cast his vote from booth no. 21 in Jamshedpur. The fates of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Speaker Dinesh Oraon and ministers Neelkanth Singh Munda and Ramchandra Sahis will be decided today. Jharkhand: People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Khunti during the second phase of voting for assembly elections. #JharkhandElection2019 pic.twitter.com/hKXiCLgxeI — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019 People have queued up to cast their votes at a polling station in Khunti during the second phase of voting for Jharkhand Assembly elections. Polling underway for second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections Out of the 260 candidates analysed, 67 have pending criminal cases against them in Jharkhand. 44(17 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Among the major parties, 4(67 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 7(50 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party, 8 (40 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP and 8(40 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from JVM(P) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Among the major parties, 3(50 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 5(36 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(25 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP, 5(25 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from JVM(P) and 1(8 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. 4 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 4 candidates, 1 candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376). 4 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves. 8 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves. 3 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. There are 12 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Phase II, having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. Among the major parties 10(50 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP, 7(50 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from JMM, 2(33 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 3 (25 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party and 4(20 per cent) out of 20 candidates from JVM(P) have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase II is Rs 71.68 Lakhs. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 6 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 2.26 crores, 14 JMM candidates analysed is Rs 1.78 crore, 20 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 1.25 crore, 20 JVM(P) candidates have average assets of Rs 1.19 crore and 12 AJSU Party candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.14 crore. 104(40 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 131 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 22(8 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 3 candidates have not declared their age. 29(11 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase II. Among the prominent leaders whose fate will be sealed in the second phase of polling are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East), where he will be challenged by his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy. More than 42,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed in the 20 constituencies spread across seven districts of the tribal state, the police said.

The results will be announced on December 23. The first phase had concluded on November 30. The fifth and final phase of polling will be held on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23, the Election Commission sources said. Six candidates of All India Trinamool Congress are also in the fray in the second phase. The Left party CPI is contesting in two seats, while CPI-M is contesting in one and the NCP in two constituencies. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has fielded candidates in all the 20 seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party is in the fray in 14 seats. AJSU party, an NDA ally which is contesting the assembly elections on its own for the first time since the creation of Jharkhand has fielded candidates in 12 seats where polling will be held in this phase. JD-U president Salkhan Murmu is contesting from Majhgaon and JVM-P candidate and former HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey is contesting from Mandar. Former Jharkhand PCC president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu, who has joined the AJSU party recently, is contesting from Ghatsila. The AJSU party candidate and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis is in the fray in the Jugsalai seat. Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket, while BJP candidate and Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda is in the fray in Khunti. BJP state unit president Laxman Gilua is contesting from Chakradharpur. The BJP is contesting in all the 20 constituencies going for the polls in the second phase, while the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress are contesting in 14 and six seats respectively. The RJD, which has got a total of seven seats according to the seat-sharing formula by the three opposition parties has no candidate in the second phase of polling. 