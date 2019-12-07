  • search
    Jharkhand poll 2019 LIVE: One injured in firing at Sisai booth; voting unaffected

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 07: The second phase of polling for the Jharkhand assembly elections has begun. Polling would conclude at 3 pm.

    Voters from the 20 constituencies of the state will exercise their voting rights and elect their representatives from 260 candidates in phase 2 of the assembly election. A total 47,24,968 voters, including women and third gender voters will decide the fate of 260 candidates. A total 29 women nominees and 73 independents are in the fray on Saturday.

    Jharkhand poll 2019 LIVE: Firing reported in Gumla assembly, CM Raghubar casts vote

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    11:59 AM, 7 Dec
    28.5 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am.
    11:36 AM, 7 Dec
    The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 14.92 percent till 10 am.
    11:16 AM, 7 Dec
    Sisai is among the 20 assembly constituencies to go to polls in the second of the five-phase elections.
    11:16 AM, 7 Dec
    The ADGP said polling is continuing peacefully and there is no other report of any untoward incident from anywhere else.
    11:16 AM, 7 Dec
    Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Murari Lal Meena said that personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to open fire on the men, after they attempted to grab hold of their weapons near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency.
    11:16 AM, 7 Dec
    One person was injured on Saturday when security personnel opened fire on a group of men who tried to snatch weapons from them in Gumla's Sisai constituency, where polling is underway in the second phase of assembly elections.
    10:29 AM, 7 Dec
    Firing reported on a polling booth in Gumla district, Govt vehicle of Block Development Officer, Sisai also fired upon. CRPF team has rushed to the spot.
    10:02 AM, 7 Dec
    The voting percentage are as follows: Ghatshila 14%, Baharagora 16.3%, Potka 14.9%, Chaibasa 13.3%, Jugsala 14.8% Jamshedpur (East) 13.2%, Jamshedpur (West)- 13.3%.
    9:43 AM, 7 Dec
    Chief Minister Raghubar Das casts his vote in Bhalubasa, Jamshedpur.
    9:13 AM, 7 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urge voters to come out in large numbers.
    9:08 AM, 7 Dec
    Saryu Rai, independent candidate from Jamshedpur also casts vote.
    9:06 AM, 7 Dec
    ​BJP state president Laxman Giluva casts his vote from Booth no. 74 in Chakradharpur's Toklo.
    9:05 AM, 7 Dec
    Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das will cast his vote from booth no. 21 in Jamshedpur.
    8:39 AM, 7 Dec
    The fates of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Speaker Dinesh Oraon and ministers Neelkanth Singh Munda and Ramchandra Sahis will be decided today.
    8:02 AM, 7 Dec
    People have queued up to cast their votes at a polling station in Khunti during the second phase of voting for Jharkhand Assembly elections.
    7:13 AM, 7 Dec
    Polling underway for second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections
    7:10 AM, 7 Dec
    Out of the 260 candidates analysed, 67 have pending criminal cases against them in Jharkhand.
    7:10 AM, 7 Dec
    44(17 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
    7:10 AM, 7 Dec
    Among the major parties, 4(67 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 7(50 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party, 8 (40 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP and 8(40 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from JVM(P) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
    7:10 AM, 7 Dec
    Among the major parties, 3(50 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 5(36 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(25 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP, 5(25 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from JVM(P) and 1(8 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
    7:10 AM, 7 Dec
    4 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 4 candidates, 1 candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376). 4 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.
    7:09 AM, 7 Dec
    8 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves. 3 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.
    7:09 AM, 7 Dec
    There are 12 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Phase II, having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.
    7:09 AM, 7 Dec
    Among the major parties 10(50 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP, 7(50 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from JMM, 2(33 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 3 (25 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party and 4(20 per cent) out of 20 candidates from JVM(P) have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.
    7:09 AM, 7 Dec
    The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase II is Rs 71.68 Lakhs.
    7:08 AM, 7 Dec
    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 6 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 2.26 crores, 14 JMM candidates analysed is Rs 1.78 crore, 20 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 1.25 crore, 20 JVM(P) candidates have average assets of Rs 1.19 crore and 12 AJSU Party candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.14 crore.
    7:08 AM, 7 Dec
    104(40 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 131 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 22(8 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 3 candidates have not declared their age.
    7:03 AM, 7 Dec
    29(11 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase II.
    5:39 AM, 7 Dec
    Among the prominent leaders whose fate will be sealed in the second phase of polling are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East), where he will be challenged by his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy.
    5:37 AM, 7 Dec
    More than 42,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed in the 20 constituencies spread across seven districts of the tribal state, the police said.
