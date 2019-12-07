Jharkhand poll 2019 LIVE: 20 constituencies vote in second phase today
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Ranchi, Dec 07: Voting for the Jharkhand assembly election 2019's second phase will begin from 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. Voters from the 20 constituencies of the state will exercise their voting rights and elect their representatives from 260 candidates in phase 2 of the assembly election.
Of the 20 seats, polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 18 seats, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on two seats -- East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur.
A total 47,24,968 voters, including women and third gender voters will decide the fate of 260 candidates. A total 29 women nominees and 73 independents are in the fray on Saturday.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
Newest FirstOldest First
5:28 AM, 7 Dec
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket, while BJP candidate and Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda is in the fray in Khunti. BJP state unit president Laxman Gilua is contesting from Chakradharpur.
5:19 AM, 7 Dec
The AJSU party candidate and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis is in the fray in the Jugsalai seat.
5:15 AM, 7 Dec
Former Jharkhand PCC president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu, who has joined the AJSU party recently, is contesting from Ghatsila.
5:11 AM, 7 Dec
JD-U president Salkhan Murmu is contesting from Majhgaon and JVM-P candidate and former HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey is contesting from Mandar.
5:03 AM, 7 Dec
AJSU party, an NDA ally which is contesting the assembly elections on its own for the first time since the creation of Jharkhand has fielded candidates in 12 seats where polling will be held in this phase.
5:00 AM, 7 Dec
The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has fielded candidates in all the 20 seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party is in the fray in 14 seats.
4:54 AM, 7 Dec
The Left party CPI is contesting in two seats, while CPI-M is contesting in one and the NCP in two constituencies.
4:53 AM, 7 Dec
Six candidates of All India Trinamool Congress are also in the fray in the second phase.
4:52 AM, 7 Dec
The first phase had concluded on November 30. The fifth and final phase of polling will be held on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23, the Election Commission sources said.
4:52 AM, 7 Dec
The results will be announced on December 23.
4:52 AM, 7 Dec
The results will be announced on December 23.
4:52 AM, 7 Dec
The first phase had concluded on November 30. The fifth and final phase of polling will be held on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23, the Election Commission sources said.
4:53 AM, 7 Dec
Six candidates of All India Trinamool Congress are also in the fray in the second phase.
4:54 AM, 7 Dec
The Left party CPI is contesting in two seats, while CPI-M is contesting in one and the NCP in two constituencies.
5:00 AM, 7 Dec
The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has fielded candidates in all the 20 seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party is in the fray in 14 seats.
5:03 AM, 7 Dec
AJSU party, an NDA ally which is contesting the assembly elections on its own for the first time since the creation of Jharkhand has fielded candidates in 12 seats where polling will be held in this phase.
5:11 AM, 7 Dec
JD-U president Salkhan Murmu is contesting from Majhgaon and JVM-P candidate and former HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey is contesting from Mandar.
5:15 AM, 7 Dec
Former Jharkhand PCC president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu, who has joined the AJSU party recently, is contesting from Ghatsila.
5:19 AM, 7 Dec
The AJSU party candidate and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis is in the fray in the Jugsalai seat.
5:28 AM, 7 Dec
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket, while BJP candidate and Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda is in the fray in Khunti. BJP state unit president Laxman Gilua is contesting from Chakradharpur.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more