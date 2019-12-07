Jharkhand poll 2019 LIVE: 20 constituencies vote in second phase today

News India live

Ranchi, Dec 07: Voting for the Jharkhand assembly election 2019's second phase will begin from 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. Voters from the 20 constituencies of the state will exercise their voting rights and elect their representatives from 260 candidates in phase 2 of the assembly election.

Of the 20 seats, polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 18 seats, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on two seats -- East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur.

A total 47,24,968 voters, including women and third gender voters will decide the fate of 260 candidates. A total 29 women nominees and 73 independents are in the fray on Saturday.

Among the prominent leaders whose fate will be sealed in the second phase of polling are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East), where he will be challenged by his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy. More than 42,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed in the 20 constituencies spread across seven districts of the tribal state, the police said. The BJP is contesting in all the 20 constituencies going for the polls in the second phase, while the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress are contesting in 14 and six seats respectively. The RJD, which has got a total of seven seats according to the seat-sharing formula by the three opposition parties has no candidate in the second phase of polling. Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket, while BJP candidate and Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda is in the fray in Khunti. BJP state unit president Laxman Gilua is contesting from Chakradharpur. The AJSU party candidate and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis is in the fray in the Jugsalai seat. Former Jharkhand PCC president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu, who has joined the AJSU party recently, is contesting from Ghatsila. JD-U president Salkhan Murmu is contesting from Majhgaon and JVM-P candidate and former HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey is contesting from Mandar. AJSU party, an NDA ally which is contesting the assembly elections on its own for the first time since the creation of Jharkhand has fielded candidates in 12 seats where polling will be held in this phase. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has fielded candidates in all the 20 seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party is in the fray in 14 seats. The Left party CPI is contesting in two seats, while CPI-M is contesting in one and the NCP in two constituencies. Six candidates of All India Trinamool Congress are also in the fray in the second phase. The first phase had concluded on November 30. The fifth and final phase of polling will be held on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23, the Election Commission sources said. The results will be announced on December 23.

