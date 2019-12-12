  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Here are your evening story
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J'khand: PM Modi blames Cong for fueling tension in NE, urges people not to be misled

    By
    |

    Dhanbad, Dec 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attending a rally in Dhanbad, Jharkhand on Thursday said that people across the country have faith in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party delivers on its promises.

    Meanwhile, voting in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls is underway.

    PM Modi blames Cong for fueling tension in NE, urges people to not be misled
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand. Image Credit @Twitter

    Regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill blaming the opposition PM said that there were attempts to fuel tensions in the Northeast region. Most of the region is out of the ambit of this bill but the politics of Congress and its allies depend on illegal immigrants.

    "I assure every state of the East and Northeast. The traditions, culture, language, etc of Assam and other states will not be affected at all. Central Govt will work with state Govts for your development. Don't be misled by Congress' statements.

    PM Modi slammed Congress and said that BJP had promised to solve the long-standing Ayodhya issue peacefully that the Congress deliberately blocked for may years. The path for construction of a grand Ram Temple is open now.

    He snubbed Congress saying that in the past Congress had promised relief to persecuted minority refugees but never did anything for them. The condition in which they were living in Pakistan, similar treatment was given by Congress governments to them.

    Citizenship Bill protest: Centre sends 5,000 paramilitary forces in Northeast states

    Assam boiled up with protests rocking several parts of the state on the day the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is being hotly debated in the Rajya Sabha after its passage by the Lok Sabha.

    At least 5,000 paramilitary personnel were airlifted by the Centre to the Northeastern states to save the states from any violence, and to maintain law and order.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi jharkhand assembly elections 2019 citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue