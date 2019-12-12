J'khand: PM Modi blames Cong for fueling tension in NE, urges people not to be misled

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Dhanbad, Dec 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attending a rally in Dhanbad, Jharkhand on Thursday said that people across the country have faith in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party delivers on its promises.

Meanwhile, voting in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls is underway.

Regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill blaming the opposition PM said that there were attempts to fuel tensions in the Northeast region. Most of the region is out of the ambit of this bill but the politics of Congress and its allies depend on illegal immigrants.

"I assure every state of the East and Northeast. The traditions, culture, language, etc of Assam and other states will not be affected at all. Central Govt will work with state Govts for your development. Don't be misled by Congress' statements.

PM Modi slammed Congress and said that BJP had promised to solve the long-standing Ayodhya issue peacefully that the Congress deliberately blocked for may years. The path for construction of a grand Ram Temple is open now.

He snubbed Congress saying that in the past Congress had promised relief to persecuted minority refugees but never did anything for them. The condition in which they were living in Pakistan, similar treatment was given by Congress governments to them.

Assam boiled up with protests rocking several parts of the state on the day the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is being hotly debated in the Rajya Sabha after its passage by the Lok Sabha.

At least 5,000 paramilitary personnel were airlifted by the Centre to the Northeastern states to save the states from any violence, and to maintain law and order.