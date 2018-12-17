  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jharkhand: Para-teacher dies outside minister's home during night-long sit-in

    By Pti
    |

    Dumka (Jharkhand), Dec 17:  A 40-year-old para-teacher died during a night-long sit-in outside the house of a Jharkhand minister in Dumka, with protestors claiming that he died due to cold. 

    Jharkhand Welfare Minister Louise Marandi
    Jharkhand Welfare Minister Louise Marandi

    The deceased, a contractual teacher, was identified as Kanchan Das, they said. The para-teacher was declared dead by doctors Sunday and other protesters claimed that he had died of cold on Saturday night, an official said.

    Dumka Civil Surgeon A K Jha said they had information that one para-teacher has died in the course of agitation Saturday. The para-teachers across the state have been agitating for the last three months for regularisation of their services along with other demands. They had been staging indefinite rotation dharnas outside Jharkhand Welfare Minister Louise Marandi's house since November 25.

    Also read: Two big court verdicts huge blow to the Congress; BJP starts nationwide campaign

    Das along with six others had joined the dharna Saturday, spent the night outside the minister's house and did not wake up Sunday morning, other members of the agitation said. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Asked about the cause of death, AK Jha said, "We are waiting for the post-mortem examination report.

    Then only we can confirm the exact cause of death." He said the report was likely to be available on Monday. The post-mortem was conducted by a medical board comprising a forensic expert and the board was constituted by the district administration Sunday, Jha said.

    Dumka Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said the sit-in agitation ended Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the minister condoled the para-teacher's death and talked to Dumka Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar in this regard.

    Referring to the problem of the para-teachers, Marandi said Chief Minister Raghubar Das was abroad presently and she would discuss the matter with him once he was back. "We want to have a constructive discussion on the problems of the para-teachers," she said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    jharkhand bjp raghubar das

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue