Jharkhand: Maoists shoot dead five cops

India

oi-Vikas SV

Ranchi, June 14: Maoists have reportedly shot dead five policemen in Jharkhand's Seraikela. The incident took place at at Kukdu Bazar area of Seraikela this evening.

2 sub-inspectors and 3 jawans were shot dead by the a Maoist squad when then reached the weekly market at Kukdu Bazar for patrolling, said reports.

Some cops are also said to be injured.

Police officials, including the Superintendent of Police, have reached the spot and further investigation is underway. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has condemned the attack and said the "sacrifice of the policemen will not go in vain." Das also promised strict action against the Maoists, reported NDTV.

A few months ago, three Maoists were killed in Gumla in a special joint operation carried out by 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand police.

Details awaited.