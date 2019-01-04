  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jharkhand: Maoist killed in an encounter with security forces in Chatra

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 4: A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Chatra area on Friday. The security forces have recovered one INSAS rifle.

    Jharkhand: Maoist killed in an encounter with security forces in Chatra

    Earlier on December 4, security forces arrested four Maoists from a jungle in Latehar district and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, a police officer said. The Maoists belong to the Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI), the police officer said.

    Two foreign-made rifles, 379 bullets and Naxal literature were recovered from them, the SP said. The Maoists were identified as Gulab Yadav, Rakesh Paswan, Ravi Yadav and Pawan Yadav, the SP said.

    Read more about:

    maoist encounter jharkhand rifle

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue