  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand jolt: As Saffron continues to shrink, Fadnavis new strategy against united oppn

    By
    |

    Pune, Dec 23: With the BJP losing power in Jharkhand to JMM-Congress-RJD alliance on Monday, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night called for recalibration in strategy for the states where the saffron party is facing a challenge from a united opposition bloc.

    Notably, the BJP under Fadnavis lost power in Maharashtra despite winning maximum number of seats in the 288-member Assembly in assembly polls held in October, after its pre-poll ally Shiv Sena parted ways on the issue of the post of chief minister.

    Jharkhand jolt: As Saffron continues to shrink, Fadnavis new strategy against united oppn
    Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

    The Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form a Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November.

    Jharkhand verdict: As another state slips out of BJP's hand, Congress grabs 7th state

      NEWS At Noon December 24th, 2019

      "We will have tomanoeuvre our politics in such a way that where there are multiple parties, we will have to do politics of over 40 per cent (to secure that much vote share) and where there are two parties, we will have to emphasise on (securing the vote share of) over 50 per cent," the former chief minister told reporters.

      The Opposition alliance in Jharkhand is on its way to a decisive victory over the ruling BJP under Hemant Soren. Fadnavis said though the BJP registered higher vote share in Jharkhand, still the two major opposition parties won more seats than the saffron party.

      "In this background, we need to understand the political arithmetic, which suggests that if various parties are forming an alliance against the BJP then we will have to increase our strength in that particular state," he said.

      The Jharkhand jinx: No CM has returned for a second term

      Fadnavis further said the BJP will have to think the reasons behind its loss in Jharkhand despite it being the single largest party in that state.

      More DEVENDRA FADNAVIS News

      Read more about:

      devendra fadnavis jharkhand bjp congress

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 24, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue