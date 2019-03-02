Jharkhand has become the ‘garh’ of unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi

Ranchi, Mar 02: Congress President Rahul Gandhi while addressinng in Ranchi on Saturday said that Jharkhand has become the 'garh' of unemployment. This is state has the most number of unemployed youth, this is what the BJP has done to the state.

While address a rally along with leaders of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand, Rahul said,"Congress had introduced the land acquisition bill in 2013 for that stated that farmers need to be consulted before their land is acquired, and they could only acquire it only when 80% of the farmers agree to it", said Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand.

"However, as soon as the Modi government came to power at the Centre, several times in the Parliament they tried to turn down the bill but Congress kept its foot down for the sake of farmers. When they couldn't make the move successful at the Centre, they asked their state governments to work in this direction," he added.

"I am confident that be it Congress leaders, or leaders of the alliance, we are a team and promise to change and the develop the state of Jharkhand," said Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.

He further asked,"Accha mujhe ek baat samjhao, in sab choro ke naam Modi kyun hain? Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Narendra Modi."