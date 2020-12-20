YouTube
    Jharkhand: Four injured in Naxal attack

    By
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 20: A group of Naxalites raided a coal mining project in Jharkhand's Latehar district and opened indiscriminate firing in which four persons were injured, police said on Saturday.

    Jharkhand: Four injured in Naxal attack

    The Naxalites went to the Tetariakhar coal project under the jurisdiction of Balumath police station in the district on Friday night and opened fire, they said.

    Naxal with 5 lakh bounty arrested in Jharkhand

    The Naxalites also set four trucks on fire, the police said.

    A police team rushed to the spot on hearing the news about the Naxal attack but by the time it reached the Naxalites had fled from the spot, they said.

    The injured persons were taken to the Balumath Community Health Centre, they added.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 20, 2020, 8:48 [IST]
