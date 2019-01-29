  • search
    Jharkhand: Five Naxals killed in encounter

    By Pti
    |

    Ranchi, Jan 29: At least five Naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand Tuesday, officials said. Two AK-47 rifles, a .303 rifle and five pistols were recovered from the Naxals, they said.

    A team of CRPFs 209 CoBRA battalion neutralised five naxals (Representative image)
    A team of CRPF's 209 CoBRA battalion neutralised five naxals (Representative image)

    A team of CRPF's 209 CoBRA battalion and state police had an exchange of fire with Naxals near the Rotkatoli village under Bari police station along the border of Khunti and West Singhbhum districts around 6:20 AM, they said.

    Five Naxals were killed while one has been critically injured.

    There has been no injury to the troops and a search of the encounter site is on, they said, adding the identity of the killed and injured is being established.

    The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF and is deployed in the state for anti-Maoist operations.

    PTI 

