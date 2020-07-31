Jharkhand extends lockdown restrictions outside containment zones till August 31

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 31: As India entered phase three of Unlock, the Jharkhand government has ordered an extension of lockdown related restrictions in the state outside containment zones, up to August 31, due to COVID-19 cases, in line with the directive issued by the central government in this regard.

    The order will come into effect from August 1. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced guidelines for Unlock 3, also extending lockdown in containment zones across the country till August 31.

    Unlock 3.0: No Sunday lockdown and night curfew in Karnataka

    Meanwhile, Jharkhand government on Thursday issued measures for the implementation of interstate quarantine protocol, to all Additional Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary, IG and Deputy IG.

    The order said that "All economic activities permitted prior to this order shall remain permitted."

    The new order also states that regular visits will be made in the house of people who are under home quarantine to keep checking their health condition.

