Jharkhand
    Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE: Can the BJP retain power?

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 20: With the intensely-fought Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 drawing to a close, the exit poll results will be released by news channels after polls closed for the last phase at 5.30 pm.

    Currently, voting is underway for the final fifth phase of the five-phase Assembly election in 16 constituencies. Counting of votes is scheduled on 23 December.

    Stay tuned for all the updates on Jharkhand Exit Poll Results:

    1:30 PM, 20 Dec
    Though the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections that was held in May this year, winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes, however, there can be sharp vote swings between general and state elections, as recent state elections, and several state elections since 2014 have demonstrated.
    12:57 PM, 20 Dec
    In 2014, the two most successful parties after the BJP were the JMM and Congress who are now both allies.
    12:32 PM, 20 Dec
    The 2014 assembly elections, though, was a landmark moment in the state's politics as the BJP and its pre-poll partner, the All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU), secured a simple majority (42 seats) of the 81 available. The AJSU has not entered into an alliance with the BJP yet.
    12:31 PM, 20 Dec
    The Election Commission had announced ban on exit polls from 7 AM on 30th this month to 5.30 PM on 20th December in view of Assembly Polls in Jharkhand. Polling is scheduled in five phases from 30th November to 20th December.

