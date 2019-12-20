For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE: Can the BJP retain power?
India
Ranchi, Dec 20: With the intensely-fought Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 drawing to a close, the exit poll results will be released by news channels after polls closed for the last phase at 5.30 pm.
Currently, voting is underway for the final fifth phase of the five-phase Assembly election in 16 constituencies. Counting of votes is scheduled on 23 December.
Stay tuned for all the updates on Jharkhand Exit Poll Results:
Newest First Oldest First
Though the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections that was held in May this year, winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes, however, there can be sharp vote swings between general and state elections, as recent state elections, and several state elections since 2014 have demonstrated.