Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE: BJP to get 22-30, JMM 28 says JanKiBaat exit poll
Ranchi, Dec 21: The fifth and final phase of election took place in 16 assembly constituency in Jharkhand today and the exit-poll numbers don't look good for BJP. The pollsters projected contradicting results. While C-Voter sees the possibility of a hung house, India Today projects a better chance of Congress-JMM alliance getting a majority. And Times Now exit poll is somewhere in between.
Meanwhile, the Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU with 10 seats between them is expected to play a key role in the government formation in Jharkhand.
Stay tuned for all the updates on Jharkhand Exit Poll Results:
