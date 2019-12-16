Jharkhand elections: Marginal increase in number of candidates with criminal background

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: Out of 1,216 candidates analysed in 2019, 335 (28 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 1136 candidates analysed during Jharkhand Assembly elections in 2014, 330(29 per cent) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 222 (18 per cent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

Candidates with declared convicted cases: 10 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

Candidates with cases related to murder: 13 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

Candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 52 candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Candidates with cases related to Crimes against Women: 24 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 24 candidates, 5 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Candidates with cases related to Kidnapping: 10 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: 35 (44 per cent) out of 79 candidates from BJP, 34 (42 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 25 (47 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU Party, 19(44 per cent) out of 43 candidates fielded by JMM, 16(52 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC and 71 (19 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 23 (29 per cent) out of 79 candidates from BJP, 21 (26 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 14 (26 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU Party, 14(33 per cent) out of 43 candidates fielded by JMM, 13(42 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC and 49 (13 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Red Alert Constituencies*: 60 out of 81 constituencies (74 per cent) are red alert in the Jharkhand assembly elections have 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. 62 out of 81 constituencies (77 per cent) in the Jharkhand assembly elections 2014 had 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

Financial Background

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 1216 candidates analysed, 293 (24 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 1136 candidates analysed during Jharkhand 2014 assembly elections, 197 (17 per cent) candidates were crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: 50 (63 per cent) out of 79 fielded by BJP, 33 (41 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 31 (72 per cent) out of 43 candidates from JMM, 26 (49 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU, 17 (55 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC, and 40 (11 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 is Rs 1.24 Crore. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 was Rs 74.09 lakhs.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 31 INC candidates is Rs 5.67 Crores, 79 BJP candidates is Rs 2.93 Crores, 53 AJSU Party candidates have average assets of Rs 2.77 Crores, 43 JMM candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.69 Crores, 81 JVM(P) candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.79 crore and 368 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 55.02 Lakhs.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 900 (74 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 303 (25 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. While 12 candidates have not declared their age in the affidavit and 1 candidate declared his age below 25 years.

Gender details of candidates: Out of the 1216 candidates analyzed, only 128 (11 per cent) women are contesting in the Jharkhand 2019 Assembly Election. In 2014, 110(10 per cent) women candidates contested the elections.